Max possible funding for housing scheme for poor: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed finance department officials to assess maximum possible funding for the ‘Housing For All’ scheme, under which houses are being constructed for the urban poor. However, he mandated that beneficiaries must contribute Rs 1 lakh each. During a progress review meeting, the CM instructed finance department officials to assess the financial requirements for different stages of construction of 1,29,457 houses.

The CM approved the completion of these houses being constructed for poor families by Karnataka Slum Development Board and Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation under the ‘Housing For All’ scheme. “The government will bear the beneficiary contribution and provide financial assistance in phases to complete the houses,” he assured.