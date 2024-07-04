Panchayat lays prohibition for jeeps ferrying tourists to Mandalpatti in Karnataka

MADIKERI: The K Nidugane Grama Panchayat in Kodagu has imposed a sudden prohibition on jeep ferries to Mandalpatti and Abbey Falls regions in the district.

The panchayat has written to the administration requesting the complete prohibition, while the concerned jeep drivers and owners have also approached the administration demanding relief from the sudden ban.

In the notice dated July 1, the K Nidugane Grama Panchayat has requested the district administration to take suitable actions against the jeep drivers. The notice states that the jeep drivers are ferrying tourists without proper permission and are demanding exorbitant prices from the tourists.

The notice also states that the jeep drivers are allegedly involved in gambling and other illegal activities at the jeep parking spot near Nandi Motte Junction in the panchayat limits. While a parking prohibition banner for the yellow board jeeps has been affixed at Nandi Motte Junction, the panchayat has written to the district administration seeking suitable actions.

“An emergency meeting was called by the administrative staff of the panchayat and parking prohibition at the Nandi Motte Junction and at the bus parking area near Abbey Falls has been passed by the panchayat,” confirmed Mamatha, K Nidugane PDO.

However, this prohibition has not been well-received by the jeep drivers, who allege that the panchayat has passed this ‘unjustifiable’ order after one of the jeep drivers allegedly released a video of the vulnerable condition of the glass bridge at the Nandi Motte Junction, for which only the panchayat officials had given permission. The glass bridge has now been seized by the district administration.