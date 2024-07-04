RSS too had supported Emergency: Congress MLC Hariprasad

BENGALURU: Senior Congress MLC BK Hariprasad on Wednesday defended the Emergency imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi claiming that the RSS, too, had backed her decision.

“Article 352 of the Constitution allows for the imposition of Emergency. It is clearly stated in the Constitution that emergency can be imposed when there is an external attack or internal disturbance in the country. Indira Gandhi imposed a state of Emergency in accordance with the Constitution to suppress the anti-national forces in the country and to deal with the situation in the country,” Hariprasad told the media.

“Leaders of BJP’s parent organisation, RSS, had announced their support to the Emergency. However, the BJP is going against the RSS (by condemning the Emergency). After the Emergency, the people of the country have elected the Congress in the elections of 1980, 1984, 1991, 2004, and 2009,” he said.

Drawing parallel between the arrests of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemanth Soren, Hariprasad said that the Congress government had not arrested any CMs during the Emergency.

He took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Rahul Gandhi as ‘balak buddhi’ saying that it is an insult to the children of the country. Hariprasad urged state BJP president BY Vijayendra to apologise to the victims of the POCSO case filed against his father and former CM BS Yediyurappa.