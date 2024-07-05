BJP urges continued protests until Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resigns over MUDA controversy

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, who was party in-charge in Karnataka for the recent Lok Sabha elections, called upon party leaders and workers to continue to protest till Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigns over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Addressing the BJP state executive committee meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday, Agarwal told party members to take out protest rallies from the village to the state level, demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation. “Let us not keep quiet till Siddaramaiah resigns from his post,” he said. Agarwal urged Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra to organise a protest rally in Mysuru under Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar’s leadership. “We will ensure Siddaramaiah steps down as CM. Till he resigns, our fight will not stop. BJP workers should not sit quietly. Let this message be clear and loud,” he added.

Further, Agarwal said that Siddaramaiah should have taken moral responsibility and resigned as CM after the Congress’ dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

“Siddaramaiah should resign. Assembly polls should happen again in Karnataka, and the BJP will win and come back to power. The Congress government has no right to remain in power,” he said.

He said the Congress government wooed voters using the guarantees, and despite that, people rejected them.

Agarwal attributed the BJP’s victory in Karnataka in the LS polls to former CM BS Yediyurappa’s leadership. “The entire nation is thankful to BJP workers in Karnataka for ensuring that the party won more seats in a Congress-ruled state,” he added.