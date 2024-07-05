Coastal Karnataka reels under monsoon fury: Landslides, flash floods cause havoc

KARWAR/KUMTA/HONNAVAR: The days of intense heat have come to an end with monsoon gathering pace. Rainfall has intensified in coastal taluks of Uttara Kannada after a gap of two years. This has brought untold miseries, from flash floods to landslides, and waterlogged villages getting cutoff from the outside world. The heavy rainfall has led to water logging in coastal towns of Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar and Bhatkal.

With many rivers flowing above the danger mark, both state and national highways are water-logged. There is a flood-like situation here. Many houses have been flooded in Kumta along the National Highway 66. A house belonging to a person Dinakar Naik was inundated, damaging all tenting material leading to a loss of several lakh rupees.

Landslides have been reported in Kumta and Honnavar taluks. The river Gundabal in Honnavar taluk has been flowing above the danger mark. Due to heavy rainfall, the NH 66 remained water logged in Bhatkal. Traffic came to a grinding halt at Rangikattta and other places. Azad Nagar and other roads were filled with water.