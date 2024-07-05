Controversy erupts over Basavanna's representation in school textbooks in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Class 9 Social Studies textbook on social reformer Basavanna has turned into a battleground, with Veerashaiva groups criticising the contents and Lingayat groups countering them, saying the contents are correct.

The book came in for criticism from Dr Mahanta Linga Shivacharya Swami of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Shivacharya Sansthan, on six issues. The first issue raised by Veerashaivas is that 30 Shivasharanas have used the term Veerashaiva 221 times in 142 vachanas. By contrast, only eight Shivasharanas have used the word Lingayat in 10 vachanas a mere 12 times. He said Basavanna had not used the term Lingayat even once in his vachanas.

Lingayat scholar and Vachana Sahitya researcher Veeranna Rajaur, and members of the Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha countered this observation, saying the lesson was introduced after Basavanna was named the ‘Cultural Icon of Karnataka’, and that he is a ‘vishwa manava’ and not limited to any particular sect or religion. Activist Kumaranna Patil, member of the Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha, agreed.

On the second point, Shivacharya Swami alleged that according to writer MM Kalaburgi, the vachanas that contain the word Veerashaiva are not acceptable. Kalburgi’s statement that vachanas that contain Veerashaiva and those that refer to Vedas and Upanishads are Prakshapta, is false. To this, Rajaur said, “It has been established that they are unacceptable.’’