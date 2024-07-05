Kannada actor Darshan's judicial custody extended till July 18 in Renukaswamy murder case

BENGALURU: A city court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his associate P Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, who are accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, till July 18.

All the accused were produced before the 24nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court through video conference from Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons after their judicial custody ended on Thursday. Of the 17 accused, 13 are lodged in Bengaluru central prison in Parappana Agrahara and four in Tumakuru prison. The accused were arrested on charges of kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Renukaswamy of Chitradurga. The victim, who was a big fan of Darshan, had allegedly sent derogatory messages and obscene pictures to accused number 1 Pavithra Gowda.

Investigating officers have also found that Pavithra and Darshan as well as other accused Nandish, Pradosh, Karthik, Keshavmurthy and Nikhil Nayak had used SIM cards that were registered in the names of other persons. Those who had purchased the SIM cards and gave them to the accused have also landed in a soup. Investigators have also seized Rs 83.55 lakh from the accused. Officers will also grill those who gave money to the accused.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s family members have requested the jail authorities to ensure that the actor and Pavithra do not meet inside the prison. They also requested the officials not to permit Pavithra’s friends to meet him. A few days ago, one of Pavithra’s friends had met Darshan in jail. Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi has reportedly written to the police commissioner to set the records straight in police files as the commissioner, in his first press conference about the incident on June 11, had said that Pavithra was Darshan’s wife.