Karnataka HC advocates for balanced use of English, Kannada in government affairs

BENGALURU: Observing that there should be a blend of local and global language in running the government machinery, the Karnataka High Court said which language should be used in governmental affairs is a matter of policy, convenience and practicality.

While Kannada, which is a local language, has to be promoted and given importance, that itself cannot be a justification for the court to direct the state government and its departments to use Kannada language, the court said while dismissing a public interest litigation filed by a social worker seeking direction to the state government, including the Lokayukta, to use Kannada language at all levels and in all correspondences.

A division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Gurunath Vadde from Bidar. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that in rural areas, only Kannada is understood by the locals.

The court, however, said there is no denying, as was rightly submitted by the government advocate, that there has been extensive use of Kannada language in governmental affairs, correspondences and other communications.