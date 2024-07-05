Karnataka medical education minister assures to establish heart care centre in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Dr Sharan Prakash R. Patil, assured the establishment of a heart examination centre in Kodagu.

During his visit to the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) on Friday, he confirmed that the heart examination centre for the district would be announced during the next budget.

“A cardiac care centre under the Public-Private Partnership will be announced in the next budget for the district. Steps will be taken to complete the new hospital building at the District Hospital premises in Madikeri,” the minister confirmed.

He explained that following the efforts of Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda, an MRI machine has been installed at the District Hospital, and the same will be inaugurated shortly.