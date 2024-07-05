Karnataka medical education minister assures to establish heart care centre in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Dr Sharan Prakash R. Patil, assured the establishment of a heart examination centre in Kodagu.
During his visit to the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) on Friday, he confirmed that the heart examination centre for the district would be announced during the next budget.
“A cardiac care centre under the Public-Private Partnership will be announced in the next budget for the district. Steps will be taken to complete the new hospital building at the District Hospital premises in Madikeri,” the minister confirmed.
He explained that following the efforts of Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda, an MRI machine has been installed at the District Hospital, and the same will be inaugurated shortly.
He confirmed that Rs 55 crore to Rs 60 crore in funds are required for the completion of the Women and Children Hospital in Madikeri and said, “Steps will be taken to sanction the funds through the finance department. There is a shortage of doctors, and the same will be addressed shortly. Young doctors are keen on working in small districts, and steps will be taken to introduce PG courses in medicine.”
The minister inspected the various ongoing works across the district hospital and observed the functioning of the various units at the centre.
Speaking to the media regarding the NEET irregularities, the minister demanded stringent action against the culprits.
“The government has jeopardized the future of 24 lakh students. The centre has failed to make the examinations transparent. There is absolute transparency when the state conducts the CET examination. The union system has been affected by NEET, and when questioned regarding the same, Rahul Gandhi was insulted by the central government. It is suspected that these irregularities were reported earlier too,” he opined.
He lashed out at the centre, alleging that NEET is the biggest scam of the Modi-led government.
MLA Dr Mantar Gowda, DC Venkat Raja, and others were present during the minister’s visit. The minister also interacted with the KoIMS students and addressed their various problems.