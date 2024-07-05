Karnataka partners with Meta to train 10 lakh students in digital safety, AR-VR skills

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has joined hands with Meta Inc to train over one lakh teachers and 10 lakh students across the state in digital safety, and augmented reality and virtual reality (AR-VR) by 2025.

The initiative, called the Digital Nagarik and AR-VR Skills Programme, was inaugurated by for IT, BT and Science and Technology Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday.

Karnataka, the first state in India to collaborate with Meta on such an initiative, signed a Letter of Intent in November 2023, entering into a two-year partnership to promote digital education and online safety for students. The programme will provide digital awareness training to school and PU students aged 18 to 24. Meta will also train and deploy master trainers, who will train students in digital safety and AR-VR skills.

The initiative will cover 100 colleges and universities across the state. The training will focus on digital safety and awareness. The first phase of implementation will cover Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Dakshin Kannada with the remaining districts to be included in the next phase.