Karnataka partners with Meta to train 10 lakh students in digital safety, AR-VR skills

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has joined hands with Meta Inc to train over one lakh teachers and 10 lakh students across the state in digital safety, and augmented reality and virtual reality (AR-VR) by 2025.
The initiative, called the Digital Nagarik and AR-VR Skills Programme, was inaugurated by for IT, BT and Science and Technology Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday.
Karnataka, the first state in India to collaborate with Meta on such an initiative, signed a Letter of Intent in November 2023, entering into a two-year partnership to promote digital education and online safety for students. The programme will provide digital awareness training to school and PU students aged 18 to 24. Meta will also train and deploy master trainers, who will train students in digital safety and AR-VR skills.
The initiative will cover 100 colleges and universities across the state. The training will focus on digital safety and awareness. The first phase of implementation will cover Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Dakshin Kannada with the remaining districts to be included in the next phase.
Emphasising the importance of the initiative, Kharge said, “This campaign is not just about teaching our children how to create strong passwords or how to recognise phishing scams – it is about instilling a mindset of vigilance and responsibility that will stay with them for life,” Kharge added.
The Digital Nagarik Programme features workshops, seminars and hands-on activities. The workshops will be conducted in both Kannada and English.
As many as 500 participants from across the state, including nodal officers from the departments of School Education, PU Board, Higher Education, and teachers from government schools who will serve as master trainers, took part in the event.
Following the launch, a 60-minute interactive training session was conducted for key officials from the nodal departments, to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate and leverage the rapidly evolving technological landscape effectively.