MP Dr Manjunath urges Karnataka Health Minister to approve 300-bed polytrauma centre at NIMHANS

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath has written to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda seeking approval for the establishment of a 300-bed polytrauma centre and post-graduate institute at the Bengaluru North campus of NIMHANS. In his letter after meeting Nadda in New Delhi recently, Dr Manjunath highlighted that initially, the outpatient footfall at the hospital was around 250 patients per day, which has now increased to 2,500.

He mentioned that this has led to overcrowding and an inability to handle the patient load effectively, and emphasised the urgent need for immediate treatment during the golden hour for patients with multiple injuries. Highlighting that road traffic accidents are the fifth leading cause of deaths in India, with nearly 13% of fatalities attributed to such incidents, Dr Manjunath, during his meeting with Nadda, had emphasised the urgent need for immediate treatment.

He stressed that due to space constraints and the lack of polytrauma services at NIMHANS, critically injured patients are often transferred to other hospitals, resulting in some fatalities during transit. He pointed out that most patients at NIMHANS come from poor socio-economic backgrounds and cannot afford expensive treatment in private hospitals, hence, the state government has already allotted about 37 acres of land for the centre.