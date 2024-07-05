Third tender cancelled: State turns to HUDCO, REC for Bangalore's PRR funding

BENGALURU: With the third round of tendering for the Rs 27,000-crore Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) cancelled too, the state government is now considering implementing the project with the assistance of public sector finance companies -- Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) or REC Ltd. This proposal was discussed during a meeting held by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar with officials of civic agencies on Thursday evening. He took stock of works undertaken in the past few months and the developmental plans for Bengaluru, including the construction of a skydeck.

These companies have already conveyed their interest in giving loans to meet the land acquisition cost, which stands at a whopping Rs 21,000 crore.

An official, who attended the meeting, told TNIE that the idea was mooted by the finance department so that the 73-km project can go ahead somehow.