Don’t slip & slide, beautiful waterfalls in Karnataka can be beasts too

Incessant rain pounding Malnad and coastal Karnataka regions has revived almost all the waterfalls, and the forest and tourism departments have banned entry of tourists to most of these places, especially in Shivamogga district, as these cascades are situated deep inside the forests.

The recent incident of a family drowning in Lonavala in Maharashtra and several tourists getting washed away in waterfalls in Karnataka over the last few years too have made the forest department to decide on banning visitors to these waterfalls.

At most of these spots, there is no proper supervision either by the police or forest department authorities and this could lead to tragedies, the authorities have warned.

Shivamogga district has Dabbe waterfalls near Hosagadde in Sagar taluk, Hidlumane, Barkana and Onake Abbey in Agumbe, Kunchikal falls in Nidigodu village of Agumbe and Jogi Gundi falls.

“Our tourist mitra or security personnel are deployed only at identified tourist spots. We don’t have dedicated staff at waterfalls that come alive only during the rainy season,” said T Dharmappa, Assistant Director, Tourism Department.

Some waterfalls in Shivamogga district come under the Mookambika forest range, while some others in Agumbe.

Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kudremukh Wildlife Division, Karkala, issued an order on July 1, barring the entry of tourists to waterfalls and other tourist places inside forests temporarily in view of heavy rain.

“There is now a high chance of a large number of tourists visiting waterfalls. As a precautionary measure, we have barred the entry of visitors to Bandaje waterfalls in Belthangady, Arasinagundi, Kudlu, Barkala, Hidlumane, Vanakabbi waterfalls in Kudremukh, Someshwar, Agumbe, Siddapura, Kollur Kerekatte and Karkala wildlife sub-divisions and forest ranges,” he said.

The department has also restricted the entry of tourists to Narasimhagada-Gadaikallu, which is a historic place at Belthangady. “We have put up warning boards barring the entry of tourists at these places,” he said.