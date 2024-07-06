‘Elusive’ by another name is ‘footpath’ in Namma Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In all the repertories of urban development mechanisms, one persisting mystery about Bengaluru baffles all. Most parts of the city – which is firmly on the global map for reasons linked to business, tourism and medical services – have no footpaths. And where there is indeed a semblance of footpaths, they are in a poor condition, encroached without fear of the law, or claimed by motorists as extensions of roads. In the background, enforcement remains conspicuous by its absence.

In fact, the lack of enforcement to ensure that footpaths are clear for pedestrians to walk safely is so striking that on rare occasions when authorities do crack their whips, it turns into a dramatic show begging for public appreciation.

What is equally baffling is the poor understanding – or the lack of it – about the importance of footpaths. While urban mobility models indicate increasing use of public transport, cycling and walking rather than using private vehicles, footpaths are given a short shrift despite their crucial potential in promoting that very aim.

That we lack understanding about the importance of safe footpaths is visually evident in the upmarket Sadashivnagar neighbourhood. The residences of the high and mighty – be they from the political, business or the celebrity class – commonly have encroached footpaths right outside their lavishly structured houses.

Why just Sadashivnagar, most existing footpaths across Bengaluru are either encroached or uneven; worse, some have gaping holes, threatening to swallow an entire human of any shape or size.