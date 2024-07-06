Financial advice need of the hour, regulations crucial, says expert

BENGALURU: In the era of advisors, market experts, veteran investors and finflencers (financial influencers), the need for regulations on ‘financial advice’ being offered by them is more critical than ever. People in the industry said such experts should be regulated under the rules for Certified Financial Planners (CFPs), allowing them to make suggestions and render their expert advice.

Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of an event in the city on Friday, Krishan Mishra, CEO, Financial Planning Standards Board India (FPSB), said financial distress is one of the major reasons for suicides in the country. “It should not be taken lightly. Indians don’t talk about bad investments. Over 47.1% of professionals have taken personal loans post-pandemic, despite the general incomes going up. One of the reasons could be the accessibility of buy now, pay later. People are not aware of their risk tolerance or how to manage their assets,” he explained.

FPSB organised a boot camp along with the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) for over 300 professionals from financial planning firms. The objective of the organisation through this is to allow companies to have the right kind of compliance and ensure that citizens get correct advice for their investment, tailored to their goals.