Mahadayi inspection will expose Karnataka: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

BELAGAVI: While the Progressive River Authority for Water and Harmony (PRAWAH) of the Union Government is set to inspect the project sites of Kalasa-Banduri on July 7 at Kankumbi, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant issued a strong statement on Friday claiming that the inspection will expose the illegal diversion of water to Malaprabha basin and the wrongdoings of Karnataka government with regard to Mahadayi project.

Sawant welcomed the PRAWAH inspection during monsoon stating that it was the right time to understand the flow and diversion of water (at Kalasa Banduri project sites).

Speaking to a section of media in Panaji on Friday, Sawant said, “Let Karnataka approach the PM for the project clearance. We (Goa) have already made a case before the Prime Minister, highlighting the importance of the Mahadayi river to Goa.’’

Sawant said his government would put the facts of water diversion with proof before the Supreme Court as the matter was listed for August.

Meanwhile, several organisations in Belagavi have questioned the need for the inspection of PRAWAH at a time when Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) has already pronounced its award and the Supreme Court subsequently issued orders for sharing of water as per the tribunal’s order.