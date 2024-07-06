More grants for SC/ST UPSC aspirants from Karnataka in Delhi

BENGALURU: The State Government on Friday decided to increase financial assistance to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) students from Karnataka who are preparing for the civil services examination in New Delhi, from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. Speaking to the media after a meeting to approve the action plan for Rs 39,121.46 crore for the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for 2024-25, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government would give Rs 15,000 to the students and the order will be issued soon.

He said 70 students from Karnataka are in New Delhi preparing for the civil services exam for IAS, IPS, IRS, and other services.

“They informed me that Rs 10,000 (per month) is not sufficient. They do not get accommodation. We will give them Rs 15,000 every month. We have also decided to construct a hostel and provide a good quality library. This year, we will look for a place and start the work,” the CM said.

A senior officer said a stipend will be given to those who clear the exam conducted by the Social Welfare Department and go to New Delhi for coaching for the civil services exam. They will get the stipend for nine months. The amount will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 from next month.