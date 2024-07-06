New laws may lead to more litigations

BENGALURU: The three new enactments - Bharatiya Naagarika Surakshaa Samhithe (BNSS), 2023, Bharathiya Nyay Samhithe (BNS), 2023, and Bharathiya Sakshyaa Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023 - replacing the CrPC, IPC and the Indian Evidence Act, are not only challenging for the advocates, but also to magistrates, judges and the police, opined former advocate-general BV Acharya.

He said the new enactments have only 10-15% changes as compared to old statutes. It could have been done by bringing amendments to existing statutes, with which lawyers, magistrates, judges and the police are well acquainted. Now, they have to keep a chart to know which corresponding Sections in the statutes to apply.

After CrPC came into effect in 1973, the Supreme Court interpreted many Sections till the new enactments came into force. Replacing the existing statutes with new statutes leads to more litigation and complications, he said, adding, “We can’t call CrPC a colonial law because it was enacted in 1973. I strongly object to the change of the nomenclature in Hindi, which is against Article 348 of the Constitution, which says that the title of the statute should be in English.”

Senior advocate Hasmath Pasha said lawyers should not face any difficulty as the contents of the provisions are “as it is, what it was”, except for changes in Sections. As pointed out by Acharya, Pasha too said changes could have been introduced in the previous statues.