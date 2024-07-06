No state officials at Janata Darshan: HD Kumaraswamy slams government

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Friday held a Janata Darshan in his parliamentary constituency of Mandya for over six-seven hours, and received petitions from thousands of people. He alleged that the state government ensured that none of the officials attended the event. He said a circular had been issued and the issue was discussed at the cabinet meeting to stop officials from attending the Janata Darshan.

Congress Mandya MLA Ganiga Ravi said, “The state government did not pass any such circular. When Kumaraswamy was CM in the Congress-JDS government, he had resisted BJP, which was in opposition, from holding a Janata Darshan. His ploy now a political gimmick.’’

A political observer said Kumaraswamy receiving so many petitions means that the state government needs to wake up. Political analyst BS Murthy said, “This is a way of getting political attention. It also helps motivate the cadres.’’ Ganiga Ravi and District Minister Cheluvarayaswamy will hold a Janata Darshan in Keragodu on Saturday.