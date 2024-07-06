Three years after man’s death, wife yet to get Covid compensation in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A Rs 1 lakh cheque, which was the compensation paid by the state government to a Covid victim’s wife, has not been encashed even after three years because of a clerical error.

Santosh Eshwar Soundatte (40), a private transport contractor, was diagnosed Covid-positive in April-May 2021. He suffered for over 30 days and was shifted to four different hospitals. Finally, he was admitted at Srinivas Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was an in-patient for ten days before passing away.

For his traumatised wife Ashwini Soundatte, what followed was a painful ordeal. She received the cheque towards compensation, bearing number 590773, from the government in December 2022. The then BJP government had announced Rs 1 lakh relief to the kin of Covid patients, who had passed away.

Ashwini submitted the cheque at her bank and waited for the money to be credited into her account. But a few days later, she learnt that it had not been honoured. The reason was that the financial instrument had her name as “Ashwin” instead of “Ashwini”, with the ‘I’ conspicuously missing.