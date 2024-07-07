BBMP seals post office, BoB branch on MG Road for not paying rent

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) estate department sealed the office of the Bank of Baroda and Post Office, located on the ground floor of the Public Utility Building also known as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose building, on MG Road. The Palike officials said that the offices were sealed as they had non-payment of rent and non-compliance with palike notice.

“Bank of Baroda has not paid the revised rentals since 2011 and from 2022, no payments were made at all. Palike officials included the revised rentals, tax and interest and the total payable amount comes up to Rs 17.56 crores. The postal department has been paying rent based on old rates since 2006. Based on GST and interest, the payable amount today, stands at Rs 2.32 crores,” said an official.

BBMP East zone, Zonal Commissioner, Snehal R, had also sent notice to these offices, as they have been unable to clear the pending rental amount along with revised rates, interest and taxes for many years, BBMP would seal their offices, and the orders were implemented accordingly.

Snehal said, “The bank authorities approached BBMP, and claimed that they had gotten a stay against the revised rentals. However, this claim needs to be verified. Postal department officials also spoke with the BBMP, but the palike needs written documents in their case.”