Don’t go ahead with trial blast near KRS reservoir: Karnataka Agriculture Minister

MYSURU: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy directed officials not to conduct trial blasts near the Krishnaraja Sagar Reservoir till July 15. He said that the government is committed to protecting the KRS reservoir and will ensure that no damages are caused to the reservoir which is the lifeline of the region.

Speaking during the interaction with the farmers opposing the trial blast to be held near Baby Betta in Pandavapura taluk, he said the construction of a reservoir is a difficult task. He said the decision will be taken, keeping in mind the dam safety and taking the opinion of the farmers as the majority of them strongly oppose the trial blast fearing that it will pose a threat to the reservoir.

Clarifying that the government has not fixed a date for the trial blast, he said they are holding talks with the district administration and the legal department. “They will take the apprehension and feedback of farmers, technical experts, officers observations, and will present before the court its decision, after holding talks with the Chief Minister and Advocate General,” he added.