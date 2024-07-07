Former Karnataka Chief Minister Shettar demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation

BELAGAVI: Hitting out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment in which his wife is said to have benefited, Belagavi MP and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday demanded that the CM step down at the earliest.

Shettar told reporters here that there is a provision to allot sites to owners of the land acquired for the formation of residential layouts on a 50:50 basis. This rule to develop layouts was formulated to encourage landowners to part with their land. But in Mysuru, the land, which was denotified, was sold. This multi-crore scam should be handed over to the CBI for investigation, he said.

B Nagendra resigned as minister for tribal welfare after a scam in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited came to light. Siddaramaiah should also resign as the chief minister and face a probe, Shettar said.

Goa trying to stop Mahadayi work: MP

On Goa CM’s latest objection to Mahadayi project, Belag-avi MP Jagadish Shettar said the process of inspection has started. The tribunal has awarded 13 tmcft to Karnataka. It has also given green signal to commence work on the project. Despite these orders, the Goa government is trying to stall the project by raising objections. The work on the project should be allowed as per the tribunal’s orders, he added.