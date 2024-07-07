Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructs cops to combat cybercrimes

BENGALURU: With the number of cybercrime cases increasing in the state, especially in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday directed all senior police officers to combat this menace.

Speaking at a senior police officers’ conference, the chief minister instructed all SPs, DCPs, and IGs to inspect the police stations in their divisions every month as per the police manual. SPs and IGs will be held directly responsible if gambling, betting, smuggling of drugs and other crimes are not curtailed in their jurisdictions.

Expressing concern over fake news, Siddaramaiah said that it has become a societal issue. “Despite the establishment of fact-check units, the fake news menace continues,” he said and instructed the officers to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curb it and initiate stern action against those spreading it.

He sought to know why drug smugglers and rowdies were active despite police action. He said officers should use their authority effectively and instil fear among the offenders. He criticised the intelligence wing for its failure to prevent murder and other crimes in Hubballi. During the conference, the CM released software manuals such as scene of crime manual highlighting new criminal laws and digital software, Safe Connect to connect victims with audio and video calls, and cybercrime manual digital arrest scam.

CM mentions TNIE story, calls for police to act

Calling upon the police to take strict action to combat increasing crime rates, CM Siddaramaiah mentioned TNIE’s article – Crime rate surges, casts shadow on Karnataka — published on December 11, 2023. The article highlighted that there was a surge in crime rates casting a shadow over the state’s reputation as a hub for jobs and investments. Stating National Crime Records Bureau data, the article signalled the need for a close examination of the state’s current challenges in maintaining law and order. The CM Siddaramaiah was interacting with senior police officials here on Saturday, during the senior police officers’ conference. The article pointed out that Karnataka, known for its entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, is currently grappling with a significant rise in economic crimes, which poses new challenges for the state.