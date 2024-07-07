Karnataka: Seat allotment for lateral entry for engineering from July 9

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) announced the first round of seat allotment for eligible DCET-24 candidates seeking admission to the second year or third semester of engineering courses through lateral entry, as well as the first year of architecture courses. The process is set to commence on July 9.

H Prasanna, the Executive Director of KEA, said that candidates must register their options entry in order of preference from July 9 to July 11. The document verification for applicants will take place on July 8. Candidates have been instructed to visit their respective verification centres on that day with original documents, reads the press release.

“Those who do not attend the document verification will not be considered for seat allotment. Seat allotment will be based on the updated seat matrix provided by the government and the candidates’ preference, by the merit and roster method,” the director said. The options entered by candidates for the first round will remain the same for all subsequent rounds. Candidates will not be allowed to enter new options but may change the order of higher options.

They will have the opportunity to add new options for any colleges added to the seat matrix after the first round.

More information on registeration is available in the DCET-24 booklet.