Mysuru Literature Festival kicks off

MYSURU: Kannada film actor and director Ramesh Aravind said that a writer must ensure that every page of his book generates interest in the reader.

Speaking during the eighth edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust, inaugurated by Mysuru Royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at Southern Star Hotel on Saturday, Ramesh Aravind said that the book which generates interest in readers is the greatest book in the world. “Writing a book by bringing lots of ideas and efforts is a difficult task. A writer will put his best efforts into writing each sentence in a story. The connection between the writer and the reader is the beauty of every great book.”

The short film ‘Sun flowers are the first ones to know’, which won the first prize in the best short film category at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, was screened. Three books, ‘Miracle Trace Formation’ by Sucheta Sanjay, ‘Haridasa Keerthanegalalli Upchara Saahitya’ by BA Sharada and Kusuma and ‘In true colours: A compilation of black and white photographs and Ashwin’s life’s favourite memories and stories’ by Ashwini Ranjan were released.