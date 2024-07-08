BBMP to start recovery drive for tax dues

BENGALURU: Despite the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) offering a one-time settlement (OTS) to clear property tax dues, there were just a few takers. Under the OTS, BBMP offers a 50 per cent rebate in penalties and a 100 per cent relaxation of the interest amount. However, of the 3.95 lakh tax defaulters, only around 20 per cent have availed the benefit. BBMP aimed to collect dues of Rs 733.71 crore but managed just over Rs 100 crore. The OTS scheme ends on July 31, after which, the civic body will launch a recovery drive.

As per the data available as of April 1, BBMP’s Mahadevpura zone tops the list of tax defaulters with 83,330 properties followed by the Bommanahalli zone with 62,226 properties and Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone with 59,419 properties. The total tax default amount stood at Rs 733.71 crore on April 1. As of July 1, after the introduction of the OTS scheme, of the total 3,95,250 defaulters, only 70,402 have availed of the benefit and in the past week, only a few have been added to the list after clearing their dues.

The civic body also gave wide publicity about the OTS scheme, encouraging defaulters to make use of the benefits and clear their dues. “But, we were not expecting this kind of response from the defaulters,” a BBMP official said.

The civic body has powers to seize and auction properties of defaulters who have not responded to the notices served by the BBMP. As already stated by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the scheme was introduced for the benefit of tax defaulters and it will not be extended beyond July 31. A similar OTS is unlikely to be introduced again, the official said. He said there are still around 25 days left and called upon the defaulters to come up and clear their dues as the civic body is planning recovery drives immediately after the deadline ends on July 31.