Eight nabbed for scamming customers by offering fake 'sex services' in Karnataka

MADIKERI: Kodagu Police have arrested eight accused from Hassan district for scamming customers by offering fake 'sex services'. The accused were arrested in Bengaluru and have been taken into judicial custody.

As confirmed by the police, the accused scammed people online through an illegal app called 'Locanto App' that promised sex services. Customers were required to log in to the 'Kushalnagar Top Model Sexy Aunties Service' website where they were provided with options to book 'prostitutes' online.

The incident came into light after a victim from Kushalnagar fell prey to the scam. In the complaint, the victim stated that he called a phone number available on the website where one of the accused explained that he could book a prostitute by paying Rs 1500 for an hour and Rs 4000 for a night.