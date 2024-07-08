Herbalife, Shishu Mandir distribute 50 e-autos to marginalised women

BENGALURU: To empower women who have endured severe abuse, or abandonment, or are widowed, and those who are struggling to provide necessities for their children, multinational company Herbalife, in partnership with Shishu Mandir, distributed 50 e-autos as part of ‘Eco-Wheels Women’s Initiative’.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, the company will provide 115 e-autos to as many women, which will benefit over 750 individuals, a release said. Herbalife India Managing Director Ajay Khanna presented 50 e-autos to women at an event here on Sunday.

He said, “The ‘Eco-Wheels Women’s Initiative’ aims to support marginalised women by providing opportunities for economic independence and skill development. The beneficiaries of the e-auto project are resilient women including single mothers, spouses of alcoholics and abusers, and those living below the poverty line without adequate shelter.” Shishu Mandir Director Anand C said, “Our e-auto programme represents a beacon of hope for marginalised women.”