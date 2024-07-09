BJP leader BC Patil’s son-in-law dies by suicide

SHIVAMOGGA: Former minister and BJP leader BC Patil’s son-in-law Prathap Kumar allegedly died by suicide in the Arakere forest area in Honnali taluk on Monday. He was the husband of Patil’s daughter Soumya. The reason for the alleged suicide is being investigated.

Prathap Kumar (43), hailed from Kattalagere village in Honnali taluk of Davangere district, was found unconscious in a car in the Arakere forest area, apparently after consuming poison.

He was brought to a private hospital in Shivamogga, where he died. Patil travelled to Shivamogga to learn about the incident. The body was taken to McGann Hospital for autopsy. Prathap was working as a contractor in Hirekerur in Haveri district, where his father-in-law Patil’s hometown is located.

Meanwhile, Patil told reporters in Shivamogga that Prathap got married to his daughter in 2008. “He was living with us at Hirekerur and taking care of our agricultural land and house. He left our home in the morning, stating that he would visit his village. Around 1.45 pm, his brother called me and said that Prathap called and said he had taken some tablets. His brother asked me to tell the police to trace him. I informed Davanagere and Shivamogga police. He was found between Shivamogga-Harihar Road and was taken to the government hospital at Honnali. Later, he was taken to Shivamogga. But, he died,” Patil said.

Patil claimed that Prathap was upset as he had no children. He was also addicted to alcohol. “He was suffering from fatty liver disease and hence I had taken him to a de-addiction centre in Bengaluru. He had recovered, ” Patil said.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra, MP BY Raghavendra and others offered their condolence.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)