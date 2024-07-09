FIR filed against manager of Virat Kohli's One8 Commune pub for violating time limit

BENGALURU: Managers of three restaurants in Bengaluru, including One8 Commune, a restobar co-owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, have been booked for reportedly operating beyond permissible time limits. FIRs have been registered against them at the jurisdictional Cubbon Park police station.

On Saturday night, the Cubbon Park police conducted a special drive against pubs, bars, and restaurants that were violating the rules set by the police department on directions from the government.

The other two restaurants that were booked are Empire Restaurant, located at the corner of Church Street, and Panzio Bar and Restaurant on Brigade Road, both in Bengaluru central. All three establishments had allowed customers to stay beyond the stipulated time.

One8 Commune, located on the sixth floor of Rathnam's Complex on Kasturba Road near Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, was started in December 2023.

"We have booked cases for running late till 1:30 am. We received complaints of loud music being played. Pubs were allowed to remain open only till 1 am and not beyond that," BK Shekar, DCP (Central), told the media. Further investigations are ongoing.