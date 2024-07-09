Karnataka Dy CM DKS submits proposal to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South District

Shivakumar said the people of Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna and Magadi were all Bengalureans originally. "Ramanagara and Bengaluru rural districts were carved out from Bengaluru urban areas for administrative ease," he added.

He also said Ramanagara needs to be renamed, keeping Ramanagara (taluk) as the district headquarters. "We have submitted a proposal regarding this," he added.

Explaining it further, DyCM said renaming would help bring industries to the district and the land valuation would go up as well. "Bengaluru has scope to grow only towards Ramanagara and Tumkur as it has Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on other sides'' he said.