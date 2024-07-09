Karnataka: Namma Yatri’s Mahila Shakti program helps women drivers earn Rs 42 Lakhs

BENGALURU: Nearly 100 women drivers have collectively earned Rs 42 lakh and have driven over 4 lakh km through Namma Yatri’s Mahila Shakti Auto Driving Program, which aims to empower women drivers to achieve financial independence, flexibility, and respect in their work while creating a safer and more inclusive city. The initiative recognised its top women drivers at a ceremony presided over by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

“By becoming auto drivers, these women are not only earning a livelihood, but also reshaping societal norms. Their presence on our roads brings a new dimension to urban mobility, fostering a safer and more welcoming environment for all. This initiative is a testament to the strength and resilience of our women, and we are committed to supporting their journey towards empowerment,” Reddy said.

The minister also pledged support for women drivers on various fronts, including free training programs, assistance in obtaining licences, and financial support for securing loans. There are several success stories.

Pallavi joined the Mahila Shakti program to secure funds for her son’s medical expenses and saved enough money for his treatment, while Rajalakshmi, who left a physically demanding job as a delivery person, has earned Rs 1.75 lakh in the past six months without any commission, allowing her to balance work and family life more effectively. Tabassum has cleared her debts and is now saving to purchase her own auto this month.

The program offers a comprehensive, free one-month training that covers electric auto driving, traffic regulations, app usage and customer service skills. Graduates receive continued mentorship and access to electric autos at nominal rents, empowering them to earn, save, and eventually own their vehicles.

Women interested in joining this transformative program can contact Namma Yatri at 080-6972 4800 or via WhatsApp at 86189 63188.