Pre-commissioning of Cauvery Stage V from July 15: BWSSB Chairman

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which earlier promised to commence the operation of Cauvery Stage V by May is now most likely to do it in August.

BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar said that regular pre-commissioning of Cauvery Stage V will begin on July 15. By August first week, it will be commissioned fully.

Manohar told The New Indian Express, “The Stage V operation will be an advance Independence Day gift to Bengalureans.”

Once the Stage V operation begins, the board will be able to supply an additional 775 MLD of water to 110 villages that were added to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2007. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials started the power line and other necessary works at TK Halli and Tataguni pumping stations in June.

Similarly, work at Marathalli Bridge was also taken up to facilitate the commissioning of Stage V and the board had to shut the water supply for hours on June 6 and 7. Cauvery Stage V is expected to cater to 4 lakh connections, both commercial and residential. However, only 55,000 have registered, and BWSSB has taken up several initiatives to convince residents of these villages to opt for the piped water connection.

JICA support

The project has been executed with the financial support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The project has cost Rs 5,500 crore, of which JICA will provide Rs 4,661 crore as loan.

The BWSSB and government are contributing Rs 444.5 crore each. The loan will be repaid by BWSSB over the next 10 years, officials said.

Shantharam, a resident of Ramakrishna Hegde Nagar in North Bengaluru, said, “The water pipelines in our area were laid in 2020. We have been waiting for Cauvery water for the last four years. It has been pending for a long time. Hope it will be done now as promised by BWSSB.”