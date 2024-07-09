Rain pounds Karnataka coast

UDUPI/MANGALURU/KARWAR: Monsoon was vigorous over the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada on Monday. The district administrations of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have declared holidays to schools and PU colleges on July 9.

In the Udupi district, normal life was disrupted owing to heavy rain. While Kundapur taluk received 138.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday, Udupi got 118 mm. Karkala taluk received 63.9 mm of rain, Byndoor registered 147.3 mm of rain. Brahmavara (104 mm), Kaup (79.5 mm), and Hebri (95.8 mm) also received heavy showers.

Several houses in Karamballi Ward were inundated owing to heavy downpours in Udupi. On Padigaru Road in Gundibailu, students staying in a paying guest facility had to be relocated to safer places after the area witnessed severe flooding. Paddy fields were flooded in several taluks. As many as 10 houses were partially damaged, and one house was fully damaged in Udupi district.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash Uttara Kannada district, especially in the Kali river catchment area. Four gates of the Kadra dam have been opened. According to officials, 10,600 cusecs of water have been released into the river from the dam, while another 21,000 cusecs were released after generating electricity, which adds up to 31,600 cusecs of water being released into the river. The inflow into the dam was 33,000 cusecs until Monday morning. However, since the rainfall slowed down, the inflow also reduced to 22,000 cusecs by Monday evening.

Heavy rains continued to lash Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Joida, Sirsi, Siddapur and Yellapur in Malnad. Meanwhile in Dakshina Kannada, minor landslides and instances of trees getting uprooted were reported. A retaining wall of the popular Mahalingeshwara Mahaganapathi temple at Pavanje near Haleyangadi in Mulki collapsed and damaged an electric pole and a well.