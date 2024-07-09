Will open Silk Board flyover if Karnataka govt doesn’t: AAP

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday threatened to open the Silk Board Flyover if the Congress government fails to do it in a week.

Party members said the government is delaying the inauguration of the flyover which is leading to traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to the public.

Party's organising secretary Ashok Mruthyunjaya, after a protest near the flyover, said, “The flyover construction began in 2018 and it was scheduled to be completed in 2019. Though all work was completed 15 days ago, it has still not been opened. Vehicles going from South to West Bengaluru and those heading towards Electronic City and Madiwala are getting stuck in traffic jams every day.”

He said if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, fail to open the flyover for traffic, AAP will do it along with the public.

Party’s women wing president Veena said, “The delay in opening the flyover is wastage of public money. The government should aim to help people, not hamper them.”