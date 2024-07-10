Bengaluru scientists develop test kit for lumpy skin in cattle

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based scientists have developed an easy to use test kit that will help in early detection of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and Brucellosis among the cattle.

The kits have been developed by scientists and experts from Indian Council for Agricultural Research - National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (NIVEDI). The kits were distributed to farmers and laboratories, during the annual review meeting of the National Animal Disease Epidemiology Network in the Bengaluru campus, on Tuesday.

The first case of LSD was detected in India in 2019, and so far, over 50 lakh cases have been reported and there have been 2.50 lakh cattle deaths. Brucellosis is an old but dangerous disease, as it affects humans. To control this, the central government is keen to introduce a vaccine. The invention of this ‘Made In India’ kit will help in early detection, and help control the spread, explained Director of NIVEDI, Dr Baldev R Gulati.

The test kits cost Rs 100 and Rs 50 respectively. The animal husbandry department is working with the state to test animals for the diseases. The kits can be used on cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, pigs, camels and horses.