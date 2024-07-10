Centre playing politics in approving medical colleges: Congress

BENGALURU: Is there politics behind sanctioning and approving a medical college? Congress leaders assume there is politics involved.

They urged the union government, "Please grant us permission to start medical colleges in rural areas like Kanakapura and Ramanagara; it will benefit many rural students."

Cabinet minister Ramalinga Reddy bluntly stated that the union government needs to be fair and impartial.

He alleged that the BJP-led union government was not fair because the National Medical Commission, which operates under union authorities, rejected necessary approvals to start medical colleges in Ramanagar and Kanakapura citing insufficient infrastructure.

Ramalinga Reddy emphasized the need for medical colleges in Ramanagar and Kanakapura, which are largely rural areas, stating that such institutions would benefit the entire region.

He urged the union government to avoid petty politics in these matters.

Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) DKS has been actively working to bring medical colleges to these areas and was presumably displeased with the National Medical Commission's decision.

Kunigal Congress MLA Dr. Ranganath.D, who is a doctor himself, expressed disappointment that Ramanagar and Kanakapura were excluded.

He suggested that the decision may have been politically motivated, possibly targeting the current Deputy Chief Minister who hails from Kanakapura.