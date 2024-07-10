CISCE schools in Karnataka told to follow language policy

BENGALURU: With Kannada implemented as the first and second language in all schools in Karnataka, the chairman of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has asked CISCE-affiliated schools to follow the state language policy.

Speaking at a principals’ meeting in the city on Tuesday, CISCE Chairman G Immanuel said, “It is definitely a concerning factor for families that have migrated from different regions and have to adapt the language and especially for students in higher classes. Having said that, this is a state decision and it is respected. However, the board will try and present its concerns to the government.”

He also announced that the board is keen on setting up a centre in the city for CISCE. The event focused on the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) and enhancing educational practices, adopting newer pedagogies and upgrading school infrastructure as per requirements.

Immanuel emphasised the need to curtail dropout rates in schools by engaging with students regularly. “There are several studies on how students can be engaged with different activities according to their grades. The overall school environment needs to be kept healthy and welcoming. Organising activities that involve engagement emotionally, cognitively and behavioural can go a long way,” he said.