Former sports minister Nagendra grilled for hours by SIT probing Valmiki Corporation scam

BENGALURU: Former Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare and Congress leader B Nagendra was interrogated by sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the multi-crore Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scam, for more than eight hours, on Tuesday. The SIT officials also quizzed Congress MLA of Raichur Rural assembly constituency Basanagouda Daddal for over four hours.

Asked to appear again

Both were issued notices on July by the SIT to appear for questioning on Tuesday and they turned up at the SIT office around noon.

A team of officials interrogated them separately. After the marathon inquiry, the SIT officials sent them back, but asked them to to appear for questioning again on Wednesday.

The inquiry is in connection with the alleged illegal transfer of Rs 94.7 crore from the corporation’s bank account to various other bank accounts opened in the name of several fake companies. A case was registered at the High Grounds police station.

Nagendra resigned as minister on June 5 after Chandrashekhar, an accounts superintendent of the corporation, died by suicide alleging irregularities in the corporation. So far, the SIT has arrested 11 people and recovered Rs 14 crore.