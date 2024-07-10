Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directs officers to prepare an action plan to boost state tourism

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed displeasure over not having adequate facilities to promote tourism in the state, especially in the coastal region, despite the state having a 320-km coastline.

Speaking at a review meeting attended by ministers and senior officers, the CM said they have decided to formulate a new tourism policy and extensive consultations should be held on this. He said a district-wise action plan for the conservation of tourist spots should be prepared within three months.

“Tourism infrastructure in the state is less and investors will come forward only if an environment conducive for tourism is created,” he said. There is much scope for developing tourism in the state and that can create employment opportunities, he said.

Siddaramaiah directed the deputy commissioners of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada to take measures to develop tourist spots in the districts, in collaboration with the locals. He said that due to the CRZ Act, there are some problems in development and they would try to resolve them, he said.

He said tourism is a major source of income for many states, but Karnataka has not been able to develop tourism, as much as neighbouring Kerala. A blueprint should be prepared for the comprehensive development of the sector, he said.