Neha Hiremath's father moves court seeking copy of chargesheet on daughter's murder

HUBBALLI: Niranjan Hiremath, father of Neha Hiremath who was brutally murdered by her friend on a college campus, has moved the court seeking a copy of the chargesheet filed by the CID to the Hubballi 1st additional and III JMFC court. Months after the murder, the state government had entrusted the investigation to CID. The team has completed its investigation and the chargesheet has been submitted to the court.

“Yesterday, the investigation team submitted the chargesheet. Since there is no provision for CID to provide us with a copy, I have appealed to the court to provide me with a copy of the chargesheet, details of the investigation and their submission,” told Niranjan.

The CID has filed a 483-page chargesheet. Accordingly, Hiremath has filed an application with the JMFC court to hear the matter. “We hoped to get the copy and the details today, but could not. Maybe tomorrow, I will be able to get the copy,” he said.

He said that he was not aware of the chargesheet details. “The CM has promised a fair trial and investigation and had told that the culprit will not go unpunished. We need to study the chargesheet carefully, and then plan future course of action,” he added.