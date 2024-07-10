Schools in Karnataka to hold ‘We the Humans’ program for harmony

BENGALURU: All government-aided, non-aided primary and high schools will conduct the ‘Naavu Manujaru’ (We the Humans) program to foster social harmony, scientific temper and coexistence among students through discussions, reviews and dialogues.

Announcing this, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) stated that all schools must dedicate two hours per week, or three periods of 40 minutes each, to conduct these sessions.

The program was proposed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the state budget for 2024-25. The objective is to encourage co-relation between text and co-curricular activities and activity-based learning and to change children’s attitudes.

The department has directed district-level nodal officers to oversee and submit monthly reports to the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) and make sure that schools continue the program. The department said no special fund will be provided to implement it.

According to the circular, “One period for value education and two periods for socially useful productive work (SUPW) have been adjusted into the timetables of the current academic year.” DSEL has also issued a format for the implementation of the program.

Nagasimha Rao, Executive Director, Child Rights Trust, said it’s a welcome initiative and will help students develop a scientific temper. “The government should ensure that local NGOs are onboarded for the program so that teachers are not overburdened and they can facilitate the schools to provide accurate knowledge on certain issues. This will help develop a holistic education for students,” he added.