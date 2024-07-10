World Bank officials visit Kalkere, Rampura lakes, BBMP hopes for funds

BENGALURU: A team of officials from the World Bank recently visited Kalkere and Rampura Lakes in Mahadevapura along with BBMP Lake Department officials and expressed interest in lake improvement projects. Palike officials now expect a funding of around Rs 200 crore to develop 40 undeveloped water bodies across the city.

The World Bank was visiting the ongoing K-100 waterway project, which is the development of a 12-km Rajakaluve from Shantala Silk Junction at Majestic to Bellandur, connecting Koramangala-Challaghatta Valley to the waterfront for public recreation.

BBMP lake division officials said World Bank officials, including Senior Water and Sanitation Specialist Mariappa Kullappa, visited the two lakes and also expressed interest in funding the development of other water bodies in the city.

“The BBMP is already working on the K-100 waterway project and World Bank officials were happy with the lake rejuvenation work at Kalkere Lake. They were already interested in funding Rajakaluve development and now we expect the BBMP’s lake division too to get at least Rs 200 crore,” a source said.