High Court stays Karnataka's wildlife trophy surrender notification

MADIKERI: The High Court has passed a stay order on the state government’s Wildlife (Protection & Surrender of undeclared wildlife or animal article, trophy, or uncured trophy) (Karnataka) Rules 2024.

While a stay order had been earlier passed on the petition filed by two residents of Kodagu, the Court has now stayed the entire notification. The next hearing in this regard is posted for July 24.

The state government issued a notification in January this year ordering the residents and other organizations to hand over undeclared wildlife trophies to the government before April. The notification was passed per the Karnataka Wildlife Protection Rules 2024. The government also cautioned that possessing wildlife trophies without the required certificate would lead to punishment.

However, this order was seriously opposed by the residents and political leaders in Kodagu as wildlife trophies are a part of several cultural celebrations and observations.