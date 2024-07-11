Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends govt's financial stability, assures continuation of welfare schemes

MYSURU: Lashing out at the Opposition for alleging that the five guarantee schemes launched by the government will be wound up, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there is no dearth of funds for development works, and guarantee programmes will continue for five years. He said there are funds for budgetary programmes and the BJP, that had campaigned that the guarantee programmes cannot be implemented, is now alleging that they will be withdrawn.

Addressing a mammoth gathering to thank the people of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency for electing Congress candidate Sunil Bose, Siddaramaiah said he has disproved the jinx that a chief minister who visits Chamarajanagar district will demit office, and has become chief minister for the second time.

He said the BJP has not contributed anything for the development of Chamarajanagar, and should try to corner the government based on figures and not with a bundle of lies. Siddaramaiah said his government is based on justice to Dalits, backward communities, minorities and others by introducing social sector programmes, including the five guarantees. Recalling his 40-year-long association with the people of Chamarajanagar district, he said his government has implemented many development programmes and will take up many more.

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said his department has released Rs 300 crore for Chamarajanagar district to improve basic facilities in hostels, and assured that they would make united efforts to develop the constituency. Efforts are being made to revive sericulture, and bring in funds for development and generate jobs, he added.

He said that MP Sunil Bose has toured four constituencies in Mysuru district, and called on central ministers to bring a new railway project that connects Chamarajanagar with Sathyamangalam.

Mahadevappa said the people of T Narsipur have sent him a warning with a lead of less than 3,000 votes, while all other assembly segments have given him a comfortable lead of more than 25,000 votes.