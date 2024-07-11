Karnataka: Muharram sermons to focus on unity, encouraging youths towards civil services

BENGALURU: Muslim leaders and clerics, during the Muharram sermons this year, will pitch for fostering brotherhood by inviting people from other communities for religious and other events, and encourage community youths to try clearing civil services examinations like IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and KAS.

As the 1st day of Muharram falls on July 17, the Muslim community will take out a mourning procession in memory of the martyrdom of Iman Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammed, and there will be sermons in various masjids.

Muslim clerics and leaders will appeal to community youths to invite their brethren from other communities to take part in all social and religious events, treat them with respect and love and send a message of unity. Muslim youths will also be encouraged to try competitive examinations.

Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Chief Priest, Jamia Masjid City Market, advised youth not to use DJ sets in Muharram processions or block streets. Take the help of the police and plan processions in such a way that it does not cause inconvenience to the public, he said.