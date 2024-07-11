KSEAB announces 31.02% pass rate for 2nd SSLC exam, increases grace marks

BENGALURU: The pass percentage of the second examination for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) stood at 31.02%.

A total of 2,23,293 students appeared for the examination held in June of which 69,275 passed, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced on Wednesday. Officials said grace marks were awarded to 16,000 students.

For this academic year, the education department has increased the grace marks from 10% to 20% to aid students in clearing the assessments and reduced the qualifying percentage from 35 to 25 as a ‘one-time measure’ for the three SSLC exams. In the first exam, the pass percentage stood at 73.40 after grace marks were awarded to 1,70,000 students.

This time too, girls outshone boys recording a pass percentage of 38.48 compared to 26.93 for boys. Unaided schools performed better with a 38.21 pass percentage while government and aided schools recorded 29.43% and 28.71%, respectively.

According to data released by KSEAB, 89,691 students appeared for the examination in urban areas of which 27,955 passed. In rural areas, of 1,33,602 students, 41,320 cleared the examination.

The highest pass percentage was recorded for langauge one subject with more than half – 53.2% -- clearing the examination. The second highest was recorded for language three (51.04%) followed by subject three (50.95%). Kannada medium schools have yet again underperformed with a pass percentage of only 27.68 whereas English medium students secured a 40.39 pass percentage.

The third and last SSLC exam for the academic year will be held from August 2-9. The last date to register is July 17. Students can apply for scanned copies through the official KSEAB website between July 10 and 15 and reevaluation between July 13 and 18.