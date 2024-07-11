Noted television anchor and voice behind 'Namma Metro,' Aparna passes away

BENGALURU: Popular Kannada TV presenter and the voice behind the Bengaluru Metro's (Namma Metro) Kannada language announcement of destination, Aparna Vastarey passed away on Thursday, July 11, after battling Cancer.

Aparna was known for her roles in movies and TV serials. She acted in TV serials like Mudalamane and Mukta to name a few.

She presented many programmes on DD Chandana and later worked as a radio jockey for the Vividha Bharati. She was also a popular voiceover artist. Namma Metro's announcement is one of Aparna's works that will keep echoing in her absence.

Aparna was also one of contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada's first season in 2013. In 2015, Aparna took part in Maja Talkies comedy show and played the character 'Varalakshmi'.

Aparna gained fame with the film 'Masanada Phuva' and has appeared in numerous other films, including 'Inspector Vikram'.

Chief Minister Siddharamiah expressed his condolences.

"Saddened to hear the news of the death of actress and famous presenter Aparna. It is sad that a multifaceted talent who was a household name in the country by presenting in Kannada language very elegantly in the programs of major Kannada channels including government functions, has left us very soon. May the departed soul of Aparna rest in peace," he wrote on social media platform X.