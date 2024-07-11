Police shoot at 'Chaddi' gang members during escape attempt in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Police opened fire on two members of the notorious ‘Chaddi’ gang when they assaulted cops in a bid to escape on Wednesday morning. These gang members are allegedly involved in an embezzlement of a house in the city.

The cops had taken four members of the gang for a spot mahajar near Mulki bus stand, where they had discarded a rod used in the crime.

When they reached a kachcha road near the bus stand, two of the accused - Raju Singhania and Bali assaulted ASI Vinay Kumar and police constable Sharat with the handcuffs and tried to flee.

When they did not heed to the police’s warning, the cops first opened fire in the air and then shot at their legs in self defense, said Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agarwal.

The accused are out of danger and are being treated at Wenlock District Hospital, while the cops are admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Agarwal said the gang had arrived in Mangaluru three days ago from Yeshwanthpur (Bengaluru), and were returning after Tuesday’s offense when they were apprehended at Sakaleshpur in Hassan district. Investigation so far has revealed that the gang was involved in several dacoity cases in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Bali was involved in a house-break that took place at Commercial Street, Bengaluru while the main accused Raju Singhania was involved in 10 such cases in MP and Karnataka.